Derrick Rose Announces $400K 'Rose Scholars' College Tuition Program

Derrick Rose Announces $400K 'Rose Scholars' College Tuition ProgramAugust 1, 2018
Derrick Rose announced a $400,000 scholarship program on Wednesday, according to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press:
Derrick Rose @drose
I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality. To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW #RoseScholars2018
jace frederick @JaceFrederick
Derrick Rose announces his “Rose Scholars” scholarship program, which will award high school students more than $400k in college tuition $$ https://t.co/vQ4ZHzVClW
It isn't the first time that Rose has donated money to assist students, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:
K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop
In Sept. 2014, DRose donated $1 million to After School Matters, a Chicago-based non-profit providing afterschool programs. Now, this Rose Scholars initiative: "I hope to provide students a path to college that was not previously available to them,” Rose said in statement.
According to RoseScholars.com, the program "is open to high school sophomore, junior and senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. [Rose] is gifting one grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25,000 per semester for four years plus two smaller winners for up to $20,000."
Rose, 29, spent the 2017-18 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 assists per game. The three-time All-Star and 2010-11 MVP is expected to serve as Jeff Teague's backup in Minnesota this season.
Rose isn't alone among NBA players in his charitable donations to the youth this week. Two days ago, LeBron James unveiled the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio:
LeBron James @KingJames
big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama
.@BarackObama and I are so proud of @KingJames and @IPROMISESchool. Kids in Akron and across the US are lucky to have you as a role model on and off the court. Keep using your platform for good and giving our kids a chance to shoot for the stars. 🌟🏀 #ReachHigher #BetterMakeRoom https://t.co/hyS6UM2A7b
James' new public school will open for third- and fourth-graders this year, before eventually expanding to grades one through eight by 2022, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.
