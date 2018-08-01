Derrick Rose Announces $400K 'Rose Scholars' College Tuition Program

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Derrick Rose announced a $400,000 scholarship program on Wednesday, according to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press:

It isn't the first time that Rose has donated money to assist students, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

According to RoseScholars.com, the program "is open to high school sophomore, junior and senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. [Rose] is gifting one grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25,000 per semester for four years plus two smaller winners for up to $20,000."

Rose, 29, spent the 2017-18 season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 assists per game. The three-time All-Star and 2010-11 MVP is expected to serve as Jeff Teague's backup in Minnesota this season.

Rose isn't alone among NBA players in his charitable donations to the youth this week. Two days ago, LeBron James unveiled the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio:

James' new public school will open for third- and fourth-graders this year, before eventually expanding to grades one through eight by 2022, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.