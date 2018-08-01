Ronda Rousey, David Otunga and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 1

Ronda Rousey, David Otunga and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 1August 1, 2018
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Ronda Rousey Open to Role in Potential 'Kill Bill' Sequel
Speaking with TMZ Sports, Ronda Rousey said she'd jump at the chance to feature in Kill Bill: Vol. 3 should director Quentin Tarantino add a third installment to the film franchise. Rousey added she'd ideally play B.B. Kiddo, the daughter of main character The Bride.
David Otunga Chases Away Car Thief
David Otunga detailed in an Instagram post an incident in which he stopped a burglar who was in the process of stealing belongings from his car. Otunga said he confronted the man, who ran away.
Tye Dillinger, Cedric Alexander Apologize for Insensitive Tweets
Cageside Seats' Sean Reuter reported Tye Dillinger and Cedric Alexander had posted since-deleted tweets that included jokes about rape. Both wrestlers acknowledged the existence of the tweets and apologized:
TEN! TEN! TEN! @WWEDillinger
I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered “humor” . I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended.
Cedric Alexander @CedricAlexander
Six years ago I found "humor" in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I've become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions
Free Match of the Day: Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella
Heading into SummerSlam 2015, the Divas Revolution was just getting started. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch arrived from NXT in July 2015 to shake up what was then the Divas division. Relive the three-team elimination tag match at SummerSlam.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK