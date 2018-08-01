Ronda Rousey, David Otunga and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 1

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Ronda Rousey Open to Role in Potential 'Kill Bill' Sequel

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Ronda Rousey said she'd jump at the chance to feature in Kill Bill: Vol. 3 should director Quentin Tarantino add a third installment to the film franchise. Rousey added she'd ideally play B.B. Kiddo, the daughter of main character The Bride.

David Otunga Chases Away Car Thief

David Otunga detailed in an Instagram post an incident in which he stopped a burglar who was in the process of stealing belongings from his car. Otunga said he confronted the man, who ran away.

Tye Dillinger, Cedric Alexander Apologize for Insensitive Tweets

Cageside Seats' Sean Reuter reported Tye Dillinger and Cedric Alexander had posted since-deleted tweets that included jokes about rape. Both wrestlers acknowledged the existence of the tweets and apologized:

Free Match of the Day: Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella

Heading into SummerSlam 2015, the Divas Revolution was just getting started. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch arrived from NXT in July 2015 to shake up what was then the Divas division. Relive the three-team elimination tag match at SummerSlam.