WWE's David Otunga Chases Away Man with Knife Attempting to Steal from His Car

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

WWE announcer David Otunga said Tuesday that he chased off a man with a knife who was attempting to steal items from his car Monday night.

Otunga detailed the incident in an Instagram post:

"I had a close call last night when I was leaving the gym. Having just finished a killer shoulder workout, I was all pumped up as I walked out to my car. When I opened my car door, I discovered a man sitting in my driver's seat stealing my things! I startled him just as much as he startled me and he jumped up in my face. In that split second I had a million thoughts running through my head as I assessed the situation: "Does he have a gun? A knife? It's either going to be him or me who walks out of this, and it damn sure is going to be me!” So my reaction was to yoke him up! To my surprise, he responded by pleading to me for mercy! WTF?! He begged me not to hurt him and to let him go! He then frantically handed me back my AirPods, a portable charger, and an old bottle of lotion that had been in my car (Random. I know). I watched him scurry away terrified and then I noticed that in his haste, he left behind a knife sitting on the armrest. That showed me just how close I was to things possibly turning out differently as he could have easily used it against me.

"I couldn't figure out why he didn't use the knife and my buddy said to me, "Are you serious? Do you know what you look like in the gym? If you walked up on me with those muscles and grabbed me, I'd plead for my life too!” Lol. I guess my delt pump helped save my life last night (I'm still trying to figure out how he got around the alarm and electronic locks to get into my car in the first place. It sounds like an inside job, if you know what I mean.)"

The 38-year-old Otunga has been with WWE since signing a developmental deal as a wrestler in 2008.

Otunga debuted on the WWE main roster in 2010 after taking part in the first season of NXT.

During his time as a Superstar, Otunga won the WWE Tag Team Championships on two occasions—once with John Cena and once with Michael McGillicutty (now known as Curtis Axel).

Otunga last competed in a televised match in 2014 before transitioning into an announcing role.

He primarily is part of the pre-show panel for pay-per-views, but he has also done some commentary on SmackDown Live and Raw.