Tye Dillinger, Cedric Alexander Issue Apologies After Rape Joke Tweets Resurface

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 19: Cedric Alexander (L) in action vs Mustafa Ali during WWE Live AccorHotels Arena Popb Paris Bercy on May 19, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

WWE Superstars Tye Dillinger and Cedric Alexander have issued apologies for offensive tweets they sent in 2011 and 2012.

According to Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter, Dillinger sent a tweet to female wrestlers Sienna and Allie in 2011 that read, "It's not rape if they're sleeping."

Dillinger apologized Tuesday night:

Rueter also noted that Alexander sent a tweet in 2012 that discussed how non-consensual sex isn't rape "if you yell SURPRISE!"

Alexander tweeted his apology Wednesday morning:

The offensive tweets from 2011 and 2012 have since been deleted.

The 37-year-old Dillinger is a Canada native who is currently part of the SmackDown Live roster.

After a stint on WWE's version of ECW from 2008-09 as Gavin Spears, Dillinger spent time on the independent scene. He returned in 2013 upon signing a developmental deal in NXT.

Dillinger is best known for his "10" chant, which is hugely popular with the live crowd.

The 28-year-old Alexander is the face of 205 Live and the current WWE Cruiserweight champion.

After a successful run in Ring of Honor, Alexander was part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament for WWE in 2016.

WWE signed him shortly thereafter and made him a key cog in their resurrected cruiserweight division.

Alexander is scheduled to defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

