Tye Dillinger, Cedric Alexander Issue Apologies After Rape Joke Tweets Resurface

Tye Dillinger, Cedric Alexander Issue Apologies After Rape Joke Tweets ResurfaceAugust 1, 2018
WWE Superstars Tye Dillinger and Cedric Alexander have issued apologies for offensive tweets they sent in 2011 and 2012.
According to Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter, Dillinger sent a tweet to female wrestlers Sienna and Allie in 2011 that read, "It's not rape if they're sleeping."
Dillinger apologized Tuesday night:
TEN! TEN! TEN! @WWEDillinger
I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered “humor” . I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended.
Rueter also noted that Alexander sent a tweet in 2012 that discussed how non-consensual sex isn't rape "if you yell SURPRISE!"
Alexander tweeted his apology Wednesday morning:
Cedric Alexander @CedricAlexander
Six years ago I found "humor" in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I've become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions
The offensive tweets from 2011 and 2012 have since been deleted.
The 37-year-old Dillinger is a Canada native who is currently part of the SmackDown Live roster.
After a stint on WWE's version of ECW from 2008-09 as Gavin Spears, Dillinger spent time on the independent scene. He returned in 2013 upon signing a developmental deal in NXT.
Dillinger is best known for his "10" chant, which is hugely popular with the live crowd.
The 28-year-old Alexander is the face of 205 Live and the current WWE Cruiserweight champion.
After a successful run in Ring of Honor, Alexander was part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament for WWE in 2016.
WWE signed him shortly thereafter and made him a key cog in their resurrected cruiserweight division.
Alexander is scheduled to defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK