Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir's Brother Hints at Lyon Stay

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir's brother has said the player might stay with Lyon, despite reportedly being linked with a switch to Liverpool this summer.

Yassin Fekir told fans at a training session that the France international could remain with the Ligue 1 club.

Chisanga Malata reported Yassin was caught on camera saying the attacking midfielder might stay with his current team.

Fekir nearly completed a transfer to Anfield in June, but the proposed £53 million move was scuppered by a medical issue.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has since declared he is happy with the players and squad at his disposal, and he's said he has "everything he needs for next season," per Malata.

After the initial deal between Fekir and Liverpool collapsed, the player's agent revealed a transfer could still occur.

Speaking to LCI (h/t FourFourTwo), the player's representative Jean-Pierre Bernes said: "Well he didn't sign because well…it is not over. This is not the end of the story. We now wait for what happens next."

Daniel Matthews of the MailOnline said Fekir had agreed personal terms with Liverpool and was ready to sign a deal worth £140,000 a week. However, an issue was found when the player undertook his medical at Clairefontaine before France departed for their successful World Cup 2018 campaign in Russia.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Fekir would add to Klopp's collection of attacking riches, but it could be argued that for the huge outlay he is not essential to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has earned a big reputation in his homeland after five years in Lyon's first-team squad, but he's now ready to make a splash on a bigger stage.

Fekir's creativity is undeniable, and he's added more goals to his game over the past 12 months.

The attacker scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 38 games in Ligue 1 and Europe last term.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz declared it's been a good transfer window for Klopp, even without Fekir's arrival:

Xherdan Shaqiri has started brightly for Liverpool in pre-season, scoring a spectacular overhead kick against Manchester United on the tour of the United States, and he could provide Klopp with plenty of magic from the bench.

Despite not carrying Fekir's reputation, the Switzerland international is experienced in the Premier League and has the talent to make a telling contribution in the next 12 months.

If Fekir does fall off Klopp's radar in the weeks and months ahead, there will be a host of European clubs queuing up to explore the chances of obtaining his services.