Predicting the Future All-Stars of 2018 NBA Rookie Class

Chris Elise/Getty Images

There were 10 first overall picks from 2000-15 who became All-Stars. Ben Simmons figures to be the next, likely in 2019. And Deandre Ayton should be expected to follow suit by his second or third year in the league.

He'll get there with stats, even if the Phoenix Suns struggle to rise up the Western Conference standings.

Already with one of the NBA's most impressive physical profiles, Ayton—7'1", 250 pounds, 7'5 ½" wingspan— should be a force around the basket from Day 1. At baseline, he could average a double-double just by finishing and owning his area under the boards.

But Phoenix took Ayton first for his scoring potential after he ranked in the 98th percentile in half-court points per possession as a freshman.

The Suns will feature him from the short corners or elbows, where he can create shots for himself by spinning, falling away or rising for uncontested high-release jump shots over his defender.

Eventually, the three-ball should arrive. We'll likely see flashes of it during his rookie season before it becomes a more consistent, every-game weapon by 2021.

Ayton has the chance to follow Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid as the next 20-point scoring center. And with LaMarcus Aldridge aging at 33 and DeMarcus Cousins coming off a severe injury, Ayton could soon have an opening to steal onto the Western Conference All-Star roster.