Report: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Calmed Draymond Green, Tristan Thompson Fight

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, facing, confronts Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, second from bottom left, during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 124-114. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

LeBron James and Kevin Durant reportedly played peacemakers during an altercation between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green last month. 

Per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II, Thompson gave Green a "face mush" during James' ESPYs afterparty on July 18 when other NBA players, including James and Durant, got between the two stars to calm the situation. 

Thompson and Green went at it during the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

After Thompson was ejected from Cleveland's 124-114 overtime loss in Game 1, he shoved the basketball into Green's face after the Warriors star began clapping right in front of him. 

When the Warriors swept Cleveland with a 108-85 win in Game 4, Green refused to shake hands when Thompson approached him on the court. 

"He tried to shake my hand. I said, 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same," Green said during Golden State's championship parade. 

One source at the party told Marcus Thompson the Cavs center hit Green with a "sucker punch."

After the situation was calmed down by James, Durant and others, Green and Thompson had no other issues during the party. 

