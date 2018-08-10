Pelicans 2018-19 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After reaching the second round of the playoffs for just the second time in franchise history, the New Orleans Pelicans are back for more.

Anthony Davis is coming off his best season where he finished third in MVP voting, and there are high expectations for him to be even better in 2018-19. The question for this squad is whether there is enough help around him to be competitive in the Western Conference.

While losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo will hurt, the rest of the roster should be able to navigate what appears to be a difficult schedule for the upcoming season.

2018-19 Details

Season Opener: Oct. 17 at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET

Championship Odds: 125-1 (via OddsShark)

Top Matchups

Golden State Warriors: Wednesday, Oct. 31

If you ask the Golden State Warriors who their biggest rival is for next season, it won't be the Pelicans. However, there are at least 15-20 teams who circle the Dubs on the schedule when it comes out, and this is one of them.

Unlike many of the other dreamers, New Orleans stood toe-to-toe with the NBA champions last playoffs and even won a game before losing the series 4-1. Considering the NBA Finals ended in a four-game sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning any game is an accomplishment.

Davis averaged 27.8 points and 14.8 rebounds while dominating down low, with the Warriors having no one else who can match up against him.

That is until this season after Golden State acquired his former teammate, Cousins.

Suddenly, this matchup pits together two of the best centers in the NBA who were also teammates for a year and a half. Injuries didn't allow us to truly see what they could've been together, but now we will see them battling as part of contending teams.

New Orleans won't have enough depth to compete with the Warriors, but this first game could at least be an exciting one to watch.

Los Angeles Lakers: Friday, Dec. 21

Everything is more exciting when LeBron James is involved, which is part of the thrill of the four-time MVP going to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

When these two teams get together this season, we will see two of the best players in the NBA battling head-to-head in James and Davis.

Considering the Lakers are already discussing a small-ball lineup with James at center, he and Davis could create some memorable one-on-one battles.

Additionally, this game will feature a few other interesting storylines.

This will be a revenge game for Julius Randle, who never really got the chance he was hoping for with the Lakers before signing with New Orleans this offseason. It will be his opportunity to show his former employer what it is missing.

Rondo will also be competing against his former team after his one-year stint with the Pelicans.

This game could also be a measuring stick for the Lakers going forward, but New Orleans needs to ensure it stays on top in the standings.

Prediction

While other teams were targeting big-name free agents coming off huge years, the Pelicans went after a few younger players who still haven't reached their potential.

Randle could provide a valuable low-post presence who takes some pressure of Davis, while Elfrid Payton could replace Rondo as a pass-first point guard. Jrue Holiday also showed last season he can easily carry the load for a game when needed.

Add in Nikola Mirotic and E'Twaun Moore, and the scoring will be there in 2018-19.

The problems will come on defense with few above-average players in the rotation besides Davis. The squad finished second to last in the NBA in points allowed per game and didn't do enough to improve on that end.

Although the Pelicans survived down the stretch without Cousins last year, being without him for a whole season puts more pressure on the team's best player.

This team has enough talent to reach the playoffs again, but there is too much competition in the Western Conference to improve upon last year's result.

Record Prediction: 45-37