ESPN's Todd Archer Predicts Seahawks' Earl Thomas Will Be Traded to Cowboys

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks on the sideline with a Gatorade Towel wrapped around his head during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Seahawks 30 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

As the saga between Earl Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks plays out, potential trade scenarios will continue to arise until there is a resolution. 

ESPN.com's Todd Archer predicts Seattle will trade Thomas to the Dallas Cowboys before the regular season begins:

"The Cowboys and Seahawks talked about a deal at the combine and again during the draft but nothing came to fruition. Now that the players are on the field and Thomas appears willing to stick to his play-me-or-trade-me stance, the two sides can get back to talking about a deal. The Cowboys have not addressed the position in a meaningful way in the draft or free agency. They like Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods as a pairing now, but Thomas is one of the top safeties in the NFL. They have the wherewithal to give him a new deal or allow him to play on the final year of his contract in terms of salary cap space."

Thomas is in the midst of a holdout with the Seahawks as he seeks a contract extension or a trade. 

In a July 16 Instagram post, Thomas told Seattle, "Extend .....if you don't want me let's make a trade happen I understand it's a bizz."

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday the team hasn't been in contact with Thomas during his holdout. 

Per Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys offered Seattle their third-round pick (No. 81 overall) in the 2018 draft for Thomas. The Seahawks didn't respond, so Dallas selected wide receiver Michael Gallup. 

The Cowboys defense finished 11th in the NFL with 3,425 passing yards allowed in 2017, but opposing quarterbacks completed 66.4 percent of their passes with 28 touchdowns against them.

Thomas, 29, is entering the final season of a four-year contract extension he signed in 2014. The three-time All-Pro safety had 88 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 14 games last year. 

