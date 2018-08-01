Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dries Mertens

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their attack with the signing of Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

Italian outlet Transfer Market Web (h/t the Daily Star's Marc Williams) said United manager Jose Mourinho is monitoring the forward ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Portuguese missed out on Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic last season and may still desire a winger, and he could switch his attention to the experienced Belgium international.

The diminutive player has plied his trade in Naples for five years and previously excelled at PSV Eindhoven.

Mertens is a versatile individual, able to play as a striker or a No. 10 and also adept in wider positions.

The Belgian has developed as a prolific goalscorer in Italy, helping Napoli to play an attractive brand of football at the Stadio San Paolo.

Mertens scored 20 goals in 45 appearances in Serie A and Europe last term and would provide United added firepower to support Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

However, the Napoli player is not the raiding winger Mourinho has lacked, and he doesn't have the physical capabilities of Perisic close to the touchline.

United need more threat in wide areas, and Mertens would be happy playing in the channel rather than going outside of his marker.

Football writer Hasham Bilal-Hafiz tweeted he would welcome the player's arrival at Old Trafford:

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarrimight be interested in reuniting with Mertens at Chelsea after a successful spell together in the Italian league. The Blues have also considered an approach for United's Anthony Martial, but Sarri knows the depth of Mertens' capabilities as he assesses his options at Stamford Bridge.

Per La Repubblica (h/t Calciomercato), Roma could challenge the Red Devils for the player if he arrives on the transfer market before deadline day.

The Giallorossi would be an excellent option for the attacker if he wishes to stay in Italy and move to a top-four club.

Mertens would provide balance to United's attack, allowing Sanchez to play on the left as he patrols the right.

Mourinho's style has become progressively narrow since leaving Chelsea, and Mertenswould cover a position United have displayed weaknesses in.

Juan Mata has often been given this role in the past two years, but the Spaniard lacks the goal threat the Napoli star provides in abundance.

