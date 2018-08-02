'Contender or Pretender' for MLB Playoff Race with 2 Months Left

2 of 11

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Record: 60-49, first in NL West

Games Back: +0.5 G in division, +0.5 G in wild card

Postseason Probability: 52.8 percent

Deadline Recap

Despite an NL-best 3.05 bullpen ERA, the Diamondbacks turned their attention to upgrading the relief corps on deadline day, adding Jake Diekman (47 G, 14 HLD, 3.69 ERA, 11.1 K/9) and Brad Ziegler (53 G, 11 HLD, 3.98 ERA, 6.4 K/9) to an already strong stable of arms.

Those moves came after Arizona acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Minnesota Twins on July 27. He's taken over for the injured Jake Lamb at third base and is also capable of playing both middle infield positions.

Contender or Pretender?

The D-backs returned essentially the same group that won 93 games last season, minus rental slugger J.D. Martinez and plus a healthy A.J. Pollock, so there's no question this is a talented roster.

However, the starting pitching has not been as reliable with Taijuan Walker out for the season and Robbie Ray still trying to regain his 2017 form. An improved bullpen takes some of the pressure off the starting staff, but this team still looks like a downgrade from last year's club.

That said, Arizona is plenty talented enough to stay in the hunt for a wild-card spot, and this group has now experienced the heat of a pennant race. The Dodgers might be the heavy favorites to win the NL West, but it would be wise not to sleep on the D-backs.

Verdict: Contender