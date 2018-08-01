Report: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Open to Selling Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to the idea of selling both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet this summer after bringing in Alisson to take the No. 1 spot.

According to the Telegraph's John Percy, Karius is a target for Bayer Leverkusen and Mignolet has been linked with both Barcelona and Besiktas, while Klopp has been impressed by young goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara in pre-season.

The first-choice goalkeeping spot has been a problem position at Anfield for some time.

Mignolet has always been something of a liability, and although Karius looked largely impressive when he took the No. 1 spot in the second half of last season, he then made two huge errors as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in May.

That performance seems to have rocked the German's confidence, and Liverpool splurged a world-record £66.8 million fee on Alisson last month after some suspect Karius performances in pre-season.

The Brazilian's arrival should solve Liverpool's goalkeeping problems once and for all as he is one of the best stoppers in Europe.

The natural result of his arrival would have been for one of Karius or Mignolet to be sold and the other to remain as Alisson's back-up.

Selling them both is something of a risk, as it will mean leaving Klopp with no experienced cover for the new recruit—a potential disaster should the former Roma man pick up a long-term injury.

However, both arguably need to leave Merseyside if they are to revive their careers.

Mignolet has been found out somewhat in the Premier League but still has the ability to thrive elsewhere, especially as the potential No. 1 at Besiktas.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Karius needs some time out of the spotlight after his mistakes against Real, and a return to the Bundesliga—Liverpool bought him from Mainz in 2016—could be the answer.

At Leverkusen, though, he would likely still be a back-up, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Mignolet, 30, and Karius both have contracts at Liverpool that run until 2021, so they will have to be open to departing the club if the Reds are to offload them both.

Given Alisson's arrival, it seems likely they will both be keen to seek more game time elsewhere, and a full goalkeeping overhaul could take place at Anfield this summer.