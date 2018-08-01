Mateo Kovacic Reportedly Not Keen on Man Utd Transfer Amid €60M Bid Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JULY 07: Mateo Kovacic of Croatia misses his team's second penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Russia and Croatia at Fisht Stadium on July 7, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly not keen to move from Real Madrid to Manchester United this summer amid speculation the Premier League side have offered €60 million (£53 million) for his services. 

According to Marca (h/t Sport Witness), the Red Devils are admirers of the Croatia midfielder, who has stated already this summer he is considering his options, and the club made a massive offer for the Los Blancos man. The club are even reported to have appointed an intermediary to help with the deal.

Kovacic, however, isn't said to be too enamoured by the prospect of the switch to Old Trafford as he is not a fan of the style implemented by manager Jose Mourinho.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Salford City: Force for Good or Pure Evil?

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Salford City: Force for Good or Pure Evil?

    Mundialmag
    via Mundialmag

    Who's Winning the Transfer Window?

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Who's Winning the Transfer Window?

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Morocco's Harit Sentenced After Fatal Car Crash

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Morocco's Harit Sentenced After Fatal Car Crash

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Terrorists Targeted Barcelona Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Terrorists Targeted Barcelona Game

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report