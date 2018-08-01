Mateo Kovacic Reportedly Not Keen on Man Utd Transfer Amid €60M Bid Rumours

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mateo Kovacic is reportedly not keen to move from Real Madrid to Manchester United this summer amid speculation the Premier League side have offered €60 million (£53 million) for his services.

According to Marca (h/t Sport Witness), the Red Devils are admirers of the Croatia midfielder, who has stated already this summer he is considering his options, and the club made a massive offer for the Los Blancos man. The club are even reported to have appointed an intermediary to help with the deal.

Kovacic, however, isn't said to be too enamoured by the prospect of the switch to Old Trafford as he is not a fan of the style implemented by manager Jose Mourinho.

