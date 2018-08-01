Julen Lopetegui Wants 'Even Better' Real Madrid After Cristiano Ronaldo Sale

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui stated his aim to turn Los Blancos into an even better side after taking charge of his first match in a 2-1 pre-season defeat to Manchester United in Miami on Tuesday.

The former Spain boss acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding the squad after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, but he picked out Gareth Bale as a potentially crucial player in the coming season, per AS:

"I am delighted with the team I have here. We have the challenge of reinventing the team without a player such as Cristiano Ronaldo. I want to make this team even better than before. We have a squad chock full of excellent players, including Bale, and we want to have a good, united side."

