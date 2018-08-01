PSG Reportedly Remain Keen on N'Golo Kante Despite Chelsea Contract Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are still reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante despite the Blues' attempts to make him the highest-paid player at the club.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, the Blues are ready to offer Kante fresh terms that include a weekly wage of £290,000 over the course of five years. That's after the 27-year-old excelled for France in their successful FIFA World Cup campaign.

"But PSG have the finance to trump even that offer and to test the west Londoners' determination to hold on to their star man," continued the report. "Kante has been their No. 1 summer target since the recruitment of new boss Thomas Tuchel."

