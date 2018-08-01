Inter Milan Will Reportedly Find It 'Difficult' to Complete Luka Modric Transfer

Marko Drobnjakovic/Associated Press

Inter Milan will reportedly find it tough to complete a deal for Real Madrid's star midfielder Luka Modric.

It's been reported by Sky in Italy and La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Matthew Smith of the MailOnline) that there is serious interest in the Croatia midfielder from Inter.

According to Gazzetta, the 32-year-old would be open to making the move to the San Siro, although Sky reported a transfer will be "difficult" to complete.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport (h/t Get Italian Football News), talks have been ongoing between the Madrid man and Inter:

Football writer Arjun Pradeep provided more information from the reports:

If Modric was to move on in this window, he would follow former manager Zinedine Zidane and Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Santiago Bernabeu. That's despite the team recently winning their third UEFA Champions League title in succession.

The stock of Modric has never been higher either, as he will go into the 2018-19 campaign on the back of a remarkable FIFA World Cup. The midfielder was named player of the tournament, as Croatia made a surprise run to the final.

As we can see below, following Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, the Croatian appears to be among the most popular footballers at Madrid:

While Modric has been excellent ever since he signed for Los Blancos in 2012, this year has undoubtedly been the best of his career so far.

In the Champions League final in Kiev against Liverpool he put his stamp on the game from the off, controlling the tempo of the match in the face of an all-action outfit. Modric's touch, vision and appreciation of space on the field was key to Madrid eventually taking the game away from Liverpool.

At the World Cup he showcased those traits as well as leadership, as he captained Croatia on their remarkable run to the final. In Russia the Real star also proved he is ready to put in a defensive shift for the team:

Nooruddean Choudry of Joe.co.uk, commented on just how much Modric poured into his country's World Cup effort:

While Modric turns 33 in September he remains a force, and in a campaign that sees Inter back in the Champions League, having someone of the Croatian's pedigree in the competition would be a major boost.

Even so, given the amount of significant changes at Madrid this summer, new manager Julen Lopetegui surely won't want to see the club part ways with such an influential performer.