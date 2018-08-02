Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury; Out Rest of 2018

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, the club announced Thursday.

Lamb has been bothered by shoulder troubles all season, and the Diamondbacks confirmed Tuesday there was fraying in his left rotator cuff that could necessitate season-ending surgery.

Those persistent issues contributed to Lamb's shaky performance a year after he earned an All-Star nod. All told, Lamb finished the truncated season with a .222/.307/.348 slash line, six home runs and 31 RBI.

The Diamondbacks, who are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West lead, will plug in trade-deadline acquisition Eduardo Escobar as their full-time third baseman.

The 29-year-old is hitting .276 with 15 home runs, 38 doubles and 65 RBI while boasting a career-best .849 OPS.