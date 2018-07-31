LeBron James' Nike LeBron 16 Sneaker Sample Appears to Leak in Photo on Twitter

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans received a taste of what to expect from the newest edition of LeBron James' sneaker line.

B/R Kicks shared a photo of a sample LeBron 16 sneaker:

Of course, the finished product could look different from the image above. The shoes represent a noticeable change from the LeBron 15s the four-time NBA MVP displayed on the court last season:

Whatever the final design for the LeBron 16s proves to be, Nike will likely try to incorporate as much purple and gold as possible to coincide with James joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers finally unveiled their new uniforms for the 2018-19 campaign, with James' No. 23 jerseys featured prominently:

James already owns the highest-selling shoe among the NBA's signature lines, and his move to Los Angeles will be a major moneymaker for Nike as fans rush to pick up the brand's new LeBron Lakers jerseys.