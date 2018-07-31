LeBron James' Nike LeBron 16 Sneaker Sample Appears to Leak in Photo on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fans received a taste of what to expect from the newest edition of LeBron James' sneaker line. 

B/R Kicks shared a photo of a sample LeBron 16 sneaker:

Of course, the finished product could look different from the image above. The shoes represent a noticeable change from the LeBron 15s the four-time NBA MVP displayed on the court last season:

Whatever the final design for the LeBron 16s proves to be, Nike will likely try to incorporate as much purple and gold as possible to coincide with James joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers finally unveiled their new uniforms for the 2018-19 campaign, with James' No. 23 jerseys featured prominently:

James already owns the highest-selling shoe among the NBA's signature lines, and his move to Los Angeles will be a major moneymaker for Nike as fans rush to pick up the brand's new LeBron Lakers jerseys.

Related

    Charles: LeBron Wants to Be 'Hollywood Mogul'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Charles: LeBron Wants to Be 'Hollywood Mogul'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA and WNBA Reach Gambling Partnership with MGM

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA and WNBA Reach Gambling Partnership with MGM

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs Players Who Will Improve Without LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs Players Who Will Improve Without LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Details on the Lakers' 3 New Uniforms

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Details on the Lakers' 3 New Uniforms

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report