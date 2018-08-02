USA vs. Brazil Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream and Predictions

EVARISTO SA/Getty Images

The U.S. women's national team will look to overpower Brazil and win the 2018 Tournament of Nations when the two meet at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Thursday.

The USWNT is coming off a dramatic 1-1 draw against defending champions Australia in Connecticut on Sunday, thanks to a last-minute equaliser from Lindsey Horan. While the U.S. was held to a stalemate, Brazil won its second game, overcoming Japan 2-1 courtesy of goals from Beatriz and the legendary Marta.

Keeping Brazil's quality No. 10 quiet will be key for the U.S., while Jill Ellis' team can rely on Carli Lloyd, skipper Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe for inspiration in forward areas.

Japan has already been eliminated but can do Brazil a favour by not losing to Australia. If the Selecao beat the U.S. and Australia fail to win, Brazil will take the title.

A win for USA won't be enough if Australia wins, unless Lloyd, Morgan and Co. can compile a superior goal difference, per the U.S. Soccer official website.

Date: Thursday, August 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Friday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Soccer MatchPass

Controlling Marta is never easy, particularly when she's far from the only threat for her nation. While Marta got on the scoresheet against Japan, it was Raquel Fernandes who provided the assists for both of Brazil's goals.

The 27-year-old forward has the vision and flair to unlock the U.S. defence if she's given the time and space to pick her passes. Raquel can keep the supply lines to Marta open, and it's a task Rapinoe has for the USWNT.

Rapinoe's technique and devilish delivery from wide areas helped Horan be the hero against the Matildas. Fortunately for Rapinoe, she has ample support thanks to Morgan and Lloyd.

The latter was an 87th-minute substitute in Hartford, but the creative 36-year-old may be needed from the start in Illinois. Goals will be at a premium if Australia starts the day by beating Japan.

While the Matildas could still retain their title, the U.S. remains in a strong position. If Ellis' players don't make mistakes at the back, they should have enough goals in them to take the title in dramatic fashion.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Brazil