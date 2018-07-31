Florida's Kadarius Toney, Kyree Campbell Caught on Video with Simulated Rifles

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida Gators football players Kadarius Toney and Kyree Campbell were caught on video in May wielding simulated weapons at Flavet Field on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

The University of Florida Police Department (via the Gainesville Sun) released the following video of the May 28 incident on Monday:

According to Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun, police said seven University of Florida football players were involved in the incident.

Toney and Campbell were the ones who brandished the guns, which were actually airsoft rifles.

Per Brockway, Toney and Campbell were pointing the guns at 21-year-old Devante' Zachery.

According to Juliette Dryer and Matthew Head of First Coast News, Zachery told police he gave Florida football players discounts on rental cars at Enterprise.

Zachery also reportedly told police that he believed his life was in danger after a friend of his "knocked out" Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Toney is a sophomore wide receiver who primarily played quarterback in high school. Last season, Toney finished with 15 receptions for 152 yards and 14 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell is a sophomore defensive tackle who had 12 tackles and 1.0 sack as a freshman last season.

Brockway added that while none of the seven players have been charged, Toney, Campbell, Cleveland, tight end Kemore Gamble, quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Rick Wells have been recommended to appear in front of the Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department.

All of them could face discipline for lying to police about the incident.