Austin Rivers Gives LeBron James' Son Bronny Advice on Life as a Famous NBA Son

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Austin Rivers #1 of the Washington Wizards talks to the media during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on July 2, 2018. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Austin Rivers knows something about growing up in the basketball world as the son of an NBA player, and he offered some advice for LeBron James’ son, LeBron James Jr.—who goes by Bronny.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rivers stressed Bronny shouldn’t focus on living up to his father’s greatness and instead be himself. "I didn't focus on trying to be Doc," Rivers said. "I just tried to be myself."

The Duke product also said he knows Bronny is "the real deal" and has seen plenty of his highlights already.

Rivers was also complimentary of Bronny’s dunking skills after the eighth-grader threw down a jam off a pass to himself in warm-ups, calling it a surefire "10" when asked to rank it.

The idea of Bronny facing extensive pressure because he is LeBron’s son is nothing new, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar himself admitted he regretted giving his son his namesake in a clip from his upcoming series The Shop, which will air on HBO.

With all due respect to Austin's father Doc, who was an All-Star guard for the Atlanta Hawks and also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs before becoming a successful head coach who won a title with the Boston Celtics, playing in LeBron James’ shadow is a different type of pressure.

He is a surefire Hall of Famer and already in discussions with Michael Jordan and others regarding who the best player in NBA history is despite the fact he is still playing. That is quite the standard to live up to for someone sharing his name.

For now, Bronny is throwing down dunks in warm-ups and impressing at a young age, but Rivers stressed it is important that he not dwell on attempting to live up to his father’s accomplishments and blaze his own path to success.

Related

    Wizards Give Dwight New Chance to Remake Image

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Wizards Give Dwight New Chance to Remake Image

    David Aldridge
    via NBA.com

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Explains Move to Lakers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards Owner Loves the Roster

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Wizards Owner Loves the Roster

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    This Season Is Critical for Scott Brooks’ Future

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    This Season Is Critical for Scott Brooks’ Future

    Kameron Duncan
    via NBA Analysis Network