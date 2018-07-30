Yu Darvish's Agent Rips 'Classless' Alex Rodriguez After Questioning Heart

John Minchillo/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez went after Yu Darvish during a broadcast Sunday night, questioning the Chicago Cubs pitcher's work in rehab as he tries to return from an elbow injury.

Rodriguez claimed that Cubs teammates were upset at Darvish and he has been creating a riff in the clubhouse, which is something the player's agent didn't appreciate.

"I think it was classless," agent Joel Wolfe said Monday, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, "and bordered on unprofessional to take a little nugget of somewhat exaggerated information from one person that maybe he had history with and turning that into a spokesman for the entire team."

Wolfe went even further to attack the 14-time All-Star's credibility.

"If this story had come from a credible journalist, we might have shown some concern," he said. "But it came from A-Rod, so we're paying it little attention."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon also defended Darvish when told of the situation after the game.

"I totally disagree with that," he said, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. "Everyone knows what’s going on. We know there is an injury there. We support his recovery. Everybody in there knows and everyone in the coaches' room knows also, throughout the organization."

Darvish was placed on the disabled list on May 26 with triceps tendinitis, and his return has been a slow one.

He has thrown recent bullpen sessions, but Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported earlier this month that he is still "weeks away."

The Cubs signed the four-time All-Star this offseason on a six-year, $126 million deal, but he has been nothing short of a disappointment to this point. Darvish has only made eight starts while producing a 4.95 ERA in that time.

The latest controversy is another negative headline for a team hoping to contend for a World Series title.