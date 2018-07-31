You Played Yourself: NBA Teams That Blew It This Offseason

2 of 5

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Defend the Zach LaVine deal if you must. No one here is going to fight you. He doesn't turn 24 until March, and the Chicago Bulls viewed him as the crown jewel of the Jimmy Butler trade before Lauri Markkanen went kaboom. Letting him walk for nothing would have felt an iota of wrong.

Matching LaVine's four-year, $78 million offer sheet from the Sacramento Kings wasn't the best move in the world. It also wasn't the worst. The Bulls can justify that gamble.

Signing Jabari Parker? Not so much.

Giving him a two-year, $40 million pact doesn't jeopardize the Bulls' long-term cap sheet. They have a built-in escape clause with his team option. They can cut bait and be on their merry way next summer if things go sideways.

But the immediate fit here is bad. Parker will have to play some—read: a lot of—small forward. Head coach Fred Hoiberg can more deliberately stagger big-men minutes, but never using Markkanen, Parker and Wendell Carter Jr. together defeats the purpose of having all three.

Those stretches with Parker at the 3 stand to kill Chicago. The Milwaukee Bucks were never a net plus per 100 possessions when he played small forward, according to Cleaning the Glass. Over the past three years, they never came close to fielding an above-average defense during those minutes.

The Bulls are not any more suited to get by with Parker at the 3. Grading out as better than a bottom-five defense in those spurts would be a success.

Parker's offensive repertoire isn't worth that stark of a trade-off. He has drastically improved his outside shooting (37.1 percent on threes since 2016-17) and adds another layer of off-the-bounce shot creation. The Bulls needed exactly one of those things—the former.

Another ball-handler who effectively sets up his teammates would have been a different story. Parker isn't that guy. Chicago has enough attacking options in LaVine and Markkanen. Unless Parker develops into a pick-and-roll initiator, he'll take looks away from players, namely Markkanen, who figure more deeply into their bigger picture.

Re-signing David Nwaba would have been, and still makes for, a better fit. At the very least, the Bulls removed themselves from the salary-absorbing Olympics for what amounts to a one-year flier on Parker. Everyone over-romanticizes the prospective returns from facilitating contract dumps, but punting on the possibility entirely to pay both LaVine and Parker is next-level inexcusable.