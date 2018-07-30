Dwight Howard Credits John Wall for Decision to Sign with Wizards over Warriors

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Dwight Howard said John Wall's recruitment was instrumental in bringing him to the Washington Wizards—despite drawing some interest from the Golden State Warriors.

"Golden State called, and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like, man. I couldn't tell him at first, but I was like, 'Man, I'm going to be a Wizard.' That was my mindset," Howard said, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Howard, 32, signed a two-year contract with Washington earlier this month after reaching a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards are Howard's fourth team in as many seasons.

