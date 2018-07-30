Ross Cockrell Screamed His Leg Was Broken, Panthers Reporter Heard Bone Crack

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

This is a 2018 photo of Ross Cockrell of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of Tuesday, May 1, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell reportedly left Monday's practice after a scary injury that left him screaming he had broken his leg.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported Cockrell said "my leg is broke" out loud after colliding with wideout Torrey Smith. Reporters could hear Cockrell's leg snap from the media area, and Panthers players took a knee on the field as trainers attended to the injury:

The Panthers ended Monday's practice session early as a result of Cockrell's injury.

Cockrell, 26, signed a two-year contract with the Panthers this offseason as a sort of homecoming. He attended high school in Charlotte before playing college football at Duke. The Buffalo Bills took him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and he's also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Cockrell recorded 50 tackles and three interceptions with the Giants last season. He was a potential starter in the secondary and was competing for the second corner job behind James Bradberry.

Assuming this injury is season-ending, the Panthers are going to have to rely on first-year corner Donte Jackson and veteran Captain Munnerlyn for big roles. 

