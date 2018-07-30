Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Asked Why LAL Didn't Draft Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Two weeks ago, basketball skills and shooting coach Drew Hanlen released a video on Twitter that showed some similarities between Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Hanlen then showed the video to Bryant during a workout with Tatum, and Bryant was left wondering—perhaps jokingly—why his former team didn't snag Tatum with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

"It was cool. We actually showed Kobe it yesterday, and he was like, 'Why didn't the Lakers draft him?'" Hanlen told FS1's Evan Daniels (h/t Andrew Joseph of USA Today). "Which was pretty funny after seeing that. Jayson idolized Kobe."

Hanlen also shared a video of the workout he held with Bryant and Tatum:

