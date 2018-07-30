Nebraska HC Scott Frost's Home Burglarized, More Than 12 Title Rings Stolen

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - APRIL 21: Head Coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers signals a play during the Spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The home of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was burglarized this weekend, and $165,000 worth of items and goods were stolen, including over a dozen championship rings, according to 1011Now.com

Per that report, Frost had "five pairs of Oregon Air Jordan shoes, two Nebraska championship Rings, ten Oregon championship rings, two University of Central Florida championship rings, and a Wii" stolen in total. 

The home was unoccupied at the time as it undergoes renovations, with the burglar or burglars entering the house through an unlocked garage door. 

Frost, 43, was hired by Nebraska this offseason after spending the past two seasons as UCF's head coach, leading the Knights to a perfect 13-0 record this year. He also served as an assistant at Northern Iowa (2007-08) and Oregon (2009-15) in his career. 

Frost played his college football at Stanford for two seasons (1993-94) before transferring to Nebraska (1996-97). He then spent five years in the NFL for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he started just one game in the NFL. 

Related

    U-M’s New Savior Traded Up for a Title Shot

    College Football logo
    College Football

    U-M’s New Savior Traded Up for a Title Shot

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star RB Prospect John Emery Jr. Commits to UGA

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5-Star RB Prospect John Emery Jr. Commits to UGA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    UGA's Lapping the SEC East in Recruiting Yet Again

    College Football logo
    College Football

    UGA's Lapping the SEC East in Recruiting Yet Again

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Harbaugh on 1-5 Record vs. OSU, MSU: 'It Drives Us'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Harbaugh on 1-5 Record vs. OSU, MSU: 'It Drives Us'

    MLive.com
    via MLive.com