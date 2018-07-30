Nebraska HC Scott Frost's Home Burglarized, More Than 12 Title Rings Stolen

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The home of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was burglarized this weekend, and $165,000 worth of items and goods were stolen, including over a dozen championship rings, according to 1011Now.com.

Per that report, Frost had "five pairs of Oregon Air Jordan shoes, two Nebraska championship Rings, ten Oregon championship rings, two University of Central Florida championship rings, and a Wii" stolen in total.

The home was unoccupied at the time as it undergoes renovations, with the burglar or burglars entering the house through an unlocked garage door.

Frost, 43, was hired by Nebraska this offseason after spending the past two seasons as UCF's head coach, leading the Knights to a perfect 13-0 record this year. He also served as an assistant at Northern Iowa (2007-08) and Oregon (2009-15) in his career.

Frost played his college football at Stanford for two seasons (1993-94) before transferring to Nebraska (1996-97). He then spent five years in the NFL for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he started just one game in the NFL.