Jerry Colangelo's Contract with 76ers Won't Be Renewed at End of 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers are still honoring the contract of adviser Jerry Colangelo, but his tenure with the franchise is effectively over.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the Sixers are not planning to renew Colangelo's contract when it expires at the end of the 2018 calendar year. Colangelo told Bontemps his time with the team is "over at the end of the year."

Colangelo, one of the most respected executives in NBA history, has been with the Sixers since 2015 after being hired at the suggestion of Commissioner Adam Silver. He has taken a background role since hiring his son, Bryan, to take over basketball operations.

Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers parted ways earlier this offseason after his wife admitted to running multiple burner Twitter accounts that revealed non-public information about the team.

"I haven't made any public comments about what transpired," Jerry Colangelo said. "I don't think it would be appropriate. It's a very difficult summer for him and his family."

