Jerry Colangelo's Contract with 76ers Won't Be Renewed at End of 2018

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: Jerry Colangelo and Rod Thorn talk during USAB Minicamp Practice at Mendenhall Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are still honoring the contract of adviser Jerry Colangelo, but his tenure with the franchise is effectively over.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the Sixers are not planning to renew Colangelo's contract when it expires at the end of the 2018 calendar year. Colangelo told Bontemps his time with the team is "over at the end of the year."

Colangelo, one of the most respected executives in NBA history, has been with the Sixers since 2015 after being hired at the suggestion of Commissioner Adam Silver. He has taken a background role since hiring his son, Bryan, to take over basketball operations.

Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers parted ways earlier this offseason after his wife admitted to running multiple burner Twitter accounts that revealed non-public information about the team.

"I haven't made any public comments about what transpired," Jerry Colangelo said. "I don't think it would be appropriate. It's a very difficult summer for him and his family."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

