Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo's Wife Admitted to Running Burner Accounts

Barbara Bottini, Bryan Colangelo's wife, admitted she was behind the Twitter accounts that were critical of the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching staff and revealed private medical information about players on the team.

Per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, Bottini admitted to the law firm hired by the 76ers to investigate Colangelo that she established multiple Twitter accounts and operated them.

On Thursday, 76ers managing partner Josh Harris issued a statement accepting Colangelo's resignation as general manager and president of basketball operations:

Per The Ringer's Ben Detrick, an investigation of five different Twitter accounts linked to Colangelo were used to criticize players and coaches on the Sixers and disclose medical information about Jahlil Okafor before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December.

The Sixers announced they were launching an official investigation into the situation. The Did The Sixers Win? Twitter found Bottini's cellphone number matched the last two numbers connected to at least three of the fake accounts.

Per Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck, Jerry Colangelo, Bryan's father and a special adviser for the 76ers, tried to save his son's job by "threatening to interfere with club relationships around the league."

The 76ers hired Colangelo as president of basketball operations in April 2016, four days after general manager Sam Hinkie resigned.

Coming off a 52-30 record and a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the 76ers are preparing for their most important offseason in years. They will now search for someone who can lead the front office as the rest of the organization prepares for the draft and free agency.