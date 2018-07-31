Keone Kela 'Very Happy' to Join Pirates After Trade for Taylor Hearn, More

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Pirates added one of the best bullpen arms available prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline by trading for right-hander Keone Kela.

The Pirates acquired Kela from the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Taylor Hearn and a player to be named, per Adam Berry of MLB.com.

"I've never played there. Heard from a bunch of guys that it's a fun place to play," Kela said, per Berry. "It's a baseball city. It's family-oriented. Very happy to go over there and get the same love I did here."

Kela was a noteworthy addition for more than just what he'll bring in the stretch run of this season. Unlike many non-waiver trade deadline acquisitions, he is not a rental. According to Spotrac, he will not be an unrestricted free agent until 2021.

"Kela is an experienced, quality, high-leverage reliever who projects to be a significant addition to our late-game options for the next few seasons," general manager Neal Huntington said, per Berry.

The right-hander has posted a 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 44 strikeouts and 24 saves in 36.2 innings this season. While Felipe Vazquez figures to remain the closer for the Pirates, Kela gives manager Clint Hurdle another bullpen weapon to unleash in high-leverage situations alongside Kyle Crick, Edgar Santana and Richard Rodriguez.

He has always featured electrifying stuff and finished with a 2.39 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2015 and 2.79 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 2017. While he struggled in 2016 with a 6.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, he still had 45 strikeouts in 34 innings and showed flashes of the head-turning talent that made him a trade target this year.

Pittsburgh added Kela with an eye on October given how talented and deep bullpens can shorten games in the pressure-packed environment of the postseason. It is still facing an uphill battle but is well within striking distance at 3.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild-card spot and seven games behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Kela has appeared in four playoff games and sports a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP. Having someone like that waiting in the bullpen takes some of the responsibility off starters and creates a situation in which opponents may press if they fall behind early.

Kela is just 25 years old, too.

The Pirates made one of the more noteworthy additions of the trade deadline as they chase the Cubs, Diamondbacks and others in the National League playoff race.