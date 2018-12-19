5-Star OT Evan Neal Commits to Alabama over Miami on Early National Signing Day

Photo Credit: 247Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide bolstered their future offensive line Wednesday with the addition of offensive tackle Evan Neal to their 2019 recruiting class.

He's the second 5-star recruit to join the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, joining 247Sports' top running back recruit, Trey Sanders.

Neal checks in at 6'7½" and 360 pounds and is a 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 20 overall player, No. 5 OT and No. 3 player from the state of Florida in his class.

A number of powerhouse programs were featured on his 247Sports' college list during the recruitment process, including Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan and USC.

It is no wonder some of the best teams in the country were interested in adding Neal to the offensive line given his size and strength up front. He can power his way through defensive linemen and either clear rushing lanes or prevent bull rushes from getting to his quarterback.

His size stands out, but he has also made a point of losing weight and becoming more athletic.

He told Bud Elliott of SB Nation that a trainer said NFL teams wouldn't draft him at 390 pounds, so he responded by losing weight. That, in turn, figures to help his mobility and lateral quickness along the line, which will prevent edge-rushers from getting around him with quick first steps toward the backfield.

Neal is a powerful blocker in the running game and athletic enough to anchor the pass protection, making him an ideal addition to Alabama's offensive front. If he lives up to his potential, he will be one of the offensive leaders throughout his collegiate career.

The Crimson Tide have established themselves as the gold standard of college football behind stout defenses and dominant offensive lines that dictate play up front and wear out opponents. Landing difference-makers like Neal on the recruiting trail is how they have maintained their position atop the pecking order, and he figures to fit right into the offense.