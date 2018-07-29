Bulls Rumors: Ryan Arcidiacono, Chicago Agree to 'Partially Guaranteed' Contract

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls and guard Ryan Arcidiacono have reportedly agreed on a partially guaranteed contract.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported the news.

Arcidiacono, 24, spent last season on a two-way contract with the Bulls. He appeared in 24 games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 assists per game.

The Bulls have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster, so Arcidiacono will be part of a battle for the last spot in training camp. Chicago previously claimed Antonius Cleveland off waivers from the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month; Arcidiacono and Cleveland are the two likeliest players to compete for that spot.

The loser of that battle could wind up on a two-way contract. Former Arizona guard Rawle Alkins is holding one of those two slots now, so perhaps they'll look to fill the other with a big, but it also wouldn't be a surprise to see Arcidiacono on a two-way deal if the Bulls cut him after camp.

It's also possible the Bulls will sign additional players to compete with Arcidiacono and Cleveland.