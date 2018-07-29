Kevin Durant, James Harden and Paul George Support an NBA Franchise in Las Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Could the NBA eventually have a franchise in Las Vegas? Several NBA players, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Paul George, expressed support for the idea at the Team USA minicamp this past week.

"I think players like coming here," Durant told Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm sure whatever team they put together would be successful here because of so much support and so many great resources, and it would add on another level of excitement for the NBA, for the game of basketball, so I'm all for it."

Harden concurred.

"Even just from adding an NHL team, they're doing great things," he said. "It's built for it. Obviously, the money is there, but I think the fan support is there as well. We saw that in hockey."

And George cited the growing sports scene in the city.

"They've got hockey here, and they've got WNBA here, the NFL will be here in a couple of years," he told Anderson. "I think Vegas is built for an NBA team. I think they should be here. It has everything. It's easy access from the airport down to the Strip. I don't see why not."

