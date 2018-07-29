Kevin Durant, James Harden and Paul George Support an NBA Franchise in Las Vegas

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Kevin Durant #52 of the United States attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Could the NBA eventually have a franchise in Las Vegas? Several NBA players, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Paul George, expressed support for the idea at the Team USA minicamp this past week. 

"I think players like coming here," Durant told Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm sure whatever team they put together would be successful here because of so much support and so many great resources, and it would add on another level of excitement for the NBA, for the game of basketball, so I'm all for it."

Harden concurred.

"Even just from adding an NHL team, they're doing great things," he said. "It's built for it. Obviously, the money is there, but I think the fan support is there as well. We saw that in hockey."

And George cited the growing sports scene in the city.

"They've got hockey here, and they've got WNBA here, the NFL will be here in a couple of years," he told Anderson. "I think Vegas is built for an NBA team. I think they should be here. It has everything. It's easy access from the airport down to the Strip. I don't see why not."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams You'll Sneaky Love to Watch Next Year 🍿

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R POWER 50: The Most Influential People in Sports 👊

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Rookies with the Most to Prove This Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies with the Most to Prove This Year

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    KD, CJ and the Rise of the 'Snake' Diss 🐍

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD, CJ and the Rise of the 'Snake' Diss 🐍

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report