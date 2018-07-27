Carmelo Anthony Wants to Get an Atlanta Hawks Jersey with His Name on Back

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony may never actually wear an Atlanta Hawks uniform during an NBA game, but he reportedly is looking to get his hands on a keepsake for the latest stop of his career.

After he picked up his $27.9 million option for the 2018-19 season, Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Hawks earlier this month, a deal that is expected to result in a buyout of the former All-Star's contract. That move allowed OKC to get Anthony's deal off its books while landing Justin Anderson and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

Well, according to Chris Sheridan of GetMoreSports.com, Anthony hopes to get a Hawks jersey with his name on it.

Some may wonder why he would want one given he is unlikely to ever actually suit up for the team. It makes sense, though, because when he looks back at his career, there will be an Atlanta chapter, however short it may be.

Anthony has previously played for the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks and the Thunder as well as being named to 10 All-Star squads.