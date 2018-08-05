Report: Greg Holland, Nationals Agree to Contract After Cardinals Release

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Free-agent reliever Greg Holland and the Washington Nationals reportedly agreed to terms on a contract Sunday, per Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Holland joined the St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year, $14 million deal shortly before the start of the season, but his time in the Midwest proved to be a dud after he was removed from the closer role in favor of Bud Norris.

In 32 appearances that spanned 25 innings, the three-time All-Star recorded as many strikeouts (22) as walks while allowing 34 hits and racking up three blown saves. As a result, he logged a career-worst 7.92 ERA and 2.240 WHIP before he was designated for assignment.

Those numbers weren't inspiring, but the Nationals are taking a low-risk flier bringing Holland aboard at this point in the season.

And given his track record, which includes a National League-leading 41 saves last season, he's a worthy addition to a Washington bullpen that ranks 10th in the majors with a 3.65 ERA.