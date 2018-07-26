Kevin Durant on Social Media Criticism: 'I'm Not Talking, I'm Just Being Me'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Durant knows his behavior on social media has irked plenty of fans.

However, he doesn't sound bothered by those who believe he should be less vocal online following Wednesday's Twitter spat with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum.

"I should shut the [expletive] up, right?" Durant told Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania at USA Basketball's Las Vegas minicamp Thursday. "Man, get out the way. I done did the work, I done showed you what I do. I know y'all don't like me, but get out the way and let this [expletive] roll. I ain't want no smoke with nobody. I ain't want no problems with nobody. It's everybody's sentiments, like, 'Yo, shut up, K.D.' I'm not talking, I'm just being me. Everybody's just acting crazy."

Durant, whose alleged burner account slip-up was chronicled throughout the fall, added he doesn't have any shame in discussing hoops on social media if he sees a dialogue pop up regarding his game or his name.

He told Charania:

"When I'm on my phone in the middle and in between practices, of course, I'm going to respond. Now I'm just like, I don't really care what people think about me, the names people call me. I know every time I say something, people are going to get upset at me. So I feel like I have all the power now. I can make so many people upset by just speaking my mind and speaking my truths, being transparent with everyone."

Durant also took time Thursday to address his spat with McCollum.

"Don't get mad if I've got something to say, then catch feelings if I call you out on it," he told reporters in Sin City after McCollum called him "soft" for joining the Warriors two summers ago. "And I'm the sensitive one, and I'm insecure?"