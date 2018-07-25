Kevin Durant Responds to CJ McCollum Calling Warriors Move 'Soft'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum are in a war of words.

After Durant appeared on McCollum's Pull Up podcast Wednesday and shrugged off the host's suggestion the Portland Trail Blazers could challenge the Golden State Warriors this year, the two took their feud to Twitter.

Responding to an inquiry about being allowed to call Durant the "B word," McCollum said that while he's not in favor of name-calling, he believes Durant took the easy way out by signing with the Dubs on the heels of their 73-win season.

Durant understandably wasn't thrilled with those remarks.

"So, I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up?" Durant replied. "U think that low of me CJ? I just did your f--kin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya."

Given McCollum's stance on Durant's move to the Bay Area, it should come as no surprise that he wasn't thrilled with DeMarcus Cousins' decision to sign with the two-time defending champions as well.

"You know how I feel, bruh. I was hot," McCollum told Durant (h/t Deadspin's Giri Nathan). "I think I was more mad [than when Durant went to Golden State]. ... I'm in the Western Conference, I gotta play you MFers all the time anyway as it is, over and over again. We've been eliminated by y'all a few times in the first round, so I'm looking at Cuz."

McCollum later posited that Cousins should have signed in Portland over Golden State—a suggestion Durant laughed at.

The first Blazers-Warriors matchup of the 2018-19 season can't come soon enough.