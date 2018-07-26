Kevin Durant Says He Wasn't Upset During CJ McCollum Twitter Beef

Kevin Durant Says He Wasn't Upset During CJ McCollum Twitter BeefJuly 26, 2018
Kevin Durant downplayed his role in the back and forth on Twitter with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.
Speaking to reporters during Thursday's Team USA practice, the Golden State Warriors star said he wasn't upset about the situation:
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
@CJMcCollum So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya 🤣
Durant went on to tell reporters that it's unfair to get mad at him for responding when people have something to say about him.
"Don't get mad if I've got something to say, then catch feelings if I call you out on it," he said. "And I'm the sensitive one and I'm insecure?"
The discussion between the two NBA standouts began when Durant laughed off the suggestion that the Blazers could win a championship during an appearance on McCollum's Pull Up podcast (via Deadspin's Giri Nathan).
McCollum, after being asked on Twitter about using the "B word" to describe Durant, said he wouldn't necessarily go that far, but he said the decision to sign with the Warriors two years ago was "soft":
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Kevin Durant on the back and forth w/ Blazers’ CJ McCollum: “How am I the upset one? ... Maybe he was upset.” https://t.co/xzJQpV4If0
When Durant was made aware of that comment, he issued his own NSFW response on Twitter:
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR
Even though Durant still feels the need to defend his choice to sign with Golden State, he ultimately got the last laugh by being named NBA Finals MVP in back-to-back years.
Metrics 101: Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?