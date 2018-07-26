Kevin Durant Says He Wasn't Upset During CJ McCollum Twitter Beef

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant downplayed his role in the back and forth on Twitter with Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Speaking to reporters during Thursday's Team USA practice, the Golden State Warriors star said he wasn't upset about the situation:

Durant went on to tell reporters that it's unfair to get mad at him for responding when people have something to say about him.

"Don't get mad if I've got something to say, then catch feelings if I call you out on it," he said. "And I'm the sensitive one and I'm insecure?"

The discussion between the two NBA standouts began when Durant laughed off the suggestion that the Blazers could win a championship during an appearance on McCollum's Pull Up podcast (via Deadspin's Giri Nathan).

McCollum, after being asked on Twitter about using the "B word" to describe Durant, said he wouldn't necessarily go that far, but he said the decision to sign with the Warriors two years ago was "soft":

When Durant was made aware of that comment, he issued his own NSFW response on Twitter:

Even though Durant still feels the need to defend his choice to sign with Golden State, he ultimately got the last laugh by being named NBA Finals MVP in back-to-back years.