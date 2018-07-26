LeBron James' Talk Show 'The Shop' Picked Up by HBO

LeBron James' Talk Show 'The Shop' Picked Up by HBOJuly 26, 2018
LeBron James just joined the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, but he is already fully immersed in Hollywood life.
According to Marisa Guthrie of the Hollywood Reporter, the NBA star's talk show, The Shop, was picked up by HBO with several episodes on the horizon. The first episode has already been shot and will debut Aug. 28 at 11 p.m. on HBO.
Real talk from @SnoopDogg like you’ve never heard before. UNINTERRUPTED is excited to announce the unscripted series THE SHOP with the first episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. https://t.co/EpyFdHwCxC
The show—which features discussions among various public figures with a barbershop as a backdrop—first debuted in 2016 and has had a few online episodes for UNINTERRUPTED:
"This show is real, it's candid and it's the essence of conversation," James said. "And we know with social media and text being the way people communicate, the form of conversation, actually talking, is kind of lost art."
He showed he isn't afraid to touch on personal topics, either, and even discussed his son, LeBron James Jr.:
“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” - @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. https://t.co/zIoxEgBnJn
In the first HBO episode, James and his business partner Maverick Carter will interview several notable athletes like Draymond Green, Odell Beckham Jr., Candace Parker and Alvin Kamara, as well as celebrities Snoop Dogg and Jon Stewart.
