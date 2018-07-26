Nationals Trade Rumors: Washington Discussing Interest in Ryan Madson, Relievers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera, right, and catcher Jamie Burke celebrate after the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in New York. The Nationals defeated the Mets 6-1. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have thrown out feelers to teams who may be looking to acquire relief pitching, should they decide to become sellers at the trade deadline. 

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported Kelvin Herrera, Shawn Kelley and Ryan Madson could be on the block ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline. All three pitchers are free agents at the end of the 2018 season.

The Nationals are currently 50-51, sitting in third place in the NL East. They are seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in the loss column for the second NL Wild Card spot, which has likely led to management considering being sellers at the deadline.

Herrera, who was acquired only last month from the Kansas City Royals, is arguably the biggest potential chess piece. He has posted a 1.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 41 appearances with the two clubs, saving 15 games in 17 chances.

Kelly, 34, is in the midst of a bounce-back year after a miserable 2017. He's posted a 2.67 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 30.1 innings this season, the third time in four years he's had an ERA under three.

Madson is a 37-year-old veteran with a ton of October experience but is also pitching the worst of the trio. He's been rocked for a 4.57 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 35.2 innings in 2018.

None of the three is likely to garner much in terms of elite prospects. Still, bullpen help is necessary in October, and acquiring a couple mid-level prospects that may hit someday could entice the Nats into making a move. 

