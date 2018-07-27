Barcelona vs. Tottenham: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's 2018 International Champions Cup campaign begins against Premier League opposition in the form of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Sunday morning in the UK) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Spurs have already impressed after thumping Serie A side AS Roma 4-1 in San Diego on Thursday. Tottenham won thanks to a strong lineup featuring Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Fernando Llorente.

By contrast, Barca have omitted many of their biggest names for the tour of the U.S., including attacking talisman Lionel Messi. Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez are among others rested following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Date: Sunday, July 28 (Sunday, July 29 in UK)

Time: 4 a.m. BST/11 p.m. ET (Saturday)

TV Info: Premier Sports, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, WatchESPN

Spurs should be confident after dismantling Roma, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has been sounding a note of caution about the fitness levels of his battle-weary players.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Specifically, the Argentinian has rued the early start to the new Premier League season, per BBC Sport: "We cannot delete the start of the season. It starts earlier than other leagues and other countries. Of course, it's a massive disadvantage, but I'm not complaining and I need to adapt."

At least Pochettino has a strong squad at his disposal in California. Tottenham's strength in depth was proved by Llorente and Lucas Moura both bagging a brace last time out.

Having Eriksen and Lamela available to offer creativity is also a major boost, particularly since Barca may be short of maestros to boss possession.

ESPN FC's Sam Marsden confirmed that in addition to Messi, Suarez, Coutinho and Dembele, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti won't be involved.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The creative burden in midfield will fall to Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, while Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi will need to carry the attack.

There will likely be more focus on a Barcelona defence welcoming a new member, former Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman arrived for a fee of £31.7 million, and he should add greater aerial power at both ends of the pitch.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Lenglet may get an early chance to impress his new team-mates, but the game will hinge on how Barca's replacements fare. The Blaugrana's firepower is diminished, so even a rotated Spurs group may have too much for the La Liga champions.