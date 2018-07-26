Latest Odds on If Lakers Win NBA Championship Before LeBron's Contract Expires

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Will the Los Angeles Lakers win a title by the end of the 2021-22 season while LeBron James remains on the team?

According to OddsShark, the Lakers hold +160 odds to win during his tenure and -185 odds to fail in that endeavor.

Much of how you fall on whether James and the Lakers will win a title depends on whether you believe they'll be able to construct a super team in future seasons. Will they add Kawhi Leonard next offseason in free agency, or dip into the pool of free-agent talent that could include players like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler, among others?

Also, the development of the Lakers' young players will be key. Will Lonzo regain his jump shot? Will Brandon Ingram continue to develop as a three-level scorer? How much better will Kyle Kuzma become? Can Josh Hart emerge as a solid starter at the 2?

Plus, how much longer will the Golden State Warriors be dominant? The Lakers may be able to emerge from the void left over from the Warriors once their dynasty eventually ends, a void teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will also be seeking to fill.

And finally, there is the legitimate question of when James will start to slow down. He certainly didn't at age 33, averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game. But at some point, James is going to lose a step. At some point, the constant battering and bruising will be harder to recover from over the course of a season.

James is Superman, but age has proved to be a pretty constant kryptonite for every NBA superhero in the past. He may not slow down during his time with the Lakers, but it's certainly a possibility.

But if he doesn't, the Lakers add another superstar or two next offseason and their young talent emerge as legit stars in their own right, it's fairly easy to chart a path toward a championship.