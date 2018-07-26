Kevin Durant on Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins Critics: 'Nobody Likes a Great Thing'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

United States' Kevin Durant (5) celebrates a score with teammate DeMarcus Cousins (12) during a men's basketball game against Venezuela at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant wasn't surprised by the latest round of backlash directed at the back-to-back reigning NBA champions after they landed center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

On Thursday, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided comments from Durant concerning the criticism and Cousins' mindset about joining the Dubs.

"It was expected. Nobody likes a great thing. Greatness is rare, it's different, and people don't like different, so I get it," he said. "But I think for DeMarcus I liked his approach, our approach to it, coming in, wanting it just to be about basketball, once you look at it that way, it works out perfectly."

                            

