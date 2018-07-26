WWE Rumors: 'Talk' of the Rock Being Interested in WrestleMania 35 Return

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

There has reportedly been talk of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being interested in an in-ring return for WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Andrew Ravens of PW Mania), The Rock could return at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next year for WrestleMania 35.

The Rock has not competed for WWE since beating Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Per Ravens, The Rock spoke to WWE interviewer Cathy Kelly at the premier for his new movie Skyscraper last week and said the following regarding his desire to return to WWE:

"I can't wait to get back to a WWE ring. People always ask me, 'What's it like being in a WWE ring?' I always tell them there's nothing like it. There's nothing like inside a WWE ring because there's a certain live crowd acumen that is second to none. That was always and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling. Whether I'm wresting a match or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there's nothing like it."

The 46-year-old is among the world's biggest movie stars, which means his busy schedule may be the biggest roadblock in the way of a WWE in-ring return.

After leaving WWE in 2004, The Rock embarked on a highly successful movie career. Despite reaching the top of that industry, he returned to WWE in 2011 and went on to face John Cena in the main event of consecutive WrestleManias.

The Great One has also made several memorable guest appearances in recent years, including an in-ring segment with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31 that saw Ronda Rousey mix it up on the WWE stage for the first time.

At this stage in his career, The Rock is a special attraction rather than someone capable of appearing on a full-time basis.

If WWE does manage to get The Rock to commit to a match for WrestleMania 35, it would likely generate a huge amount of interest in the event and give the company the option to launch a full-time Superstar to new heights by facing the Brahma Bull.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).