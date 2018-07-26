NFL Rumors: 'Belief' Is Earl Thomas Holds Out Unless Traded, Given New Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas may be prepared for a long-term holdout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the "belief around the league" is that Thomas will sit out training camp and possibly part of the regular season unless he is traded or receives a new contract.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Are the Jags Wasting Their Title Window with Bortles?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Are the Jags Wasting Their Title Window with Bortles?

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gruden and Mack Haven't Talked Once

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gruden and Mack Haven't Talked Once

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Already Making Waves 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rookies Already Making Waves 👀

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Donald Won't Play 'Another Down' on Current Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Donald Won't Play 'Another Down' on Current Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report