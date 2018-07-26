NFL Rumors: 'Belief' Is Earl Thomas Holds Out Unless Traded, Given New Contract

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas may be prepared for a long-term holdout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the "belief around the league" is that Thomas will sit out training camp and possibly part of the regular season unless he is traded or receives a new contract.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.