Kevin Durant Says Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have a Soul,' Is Heartless

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is not a fan of President Donald Trump.

Appearing on CJ McCollum's Pull Up podcast Wednesday (via NBC Sports' Drew Shiller), the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP was playing a word association game when Trump's name came up.

"He doesn't have a soul ... he's heartless," Durant said.

This isn't the first time Durant has had harsh things to say about Trump. He told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes last August he wouldn't visit the White House if the Warriors were invited to celebrate their NBA championship win.

"Nah, I won't do that," Durant said. "I don't respect who's in office right now."

Trump tweeted in September he was withdrawing Golden State's offer to visit the White House after Stephen Curry told reporters he didn't want to go.

A number of NBA stars have been critical of Trump since he was sworn in as president in January 2017. LeBron James told ESPN's Cari Champion in February that Trump "is someone who doesn't understand the people" and doesn't "give a s--t about the people."