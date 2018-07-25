DeMar DeRozan Says He's 'Always Been a Fan' of Spurs HC Gregg Popovich

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 7: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors reacts during the second half of Game 4 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 128-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

New San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan said he's "always been a fan" of head coach Gregg Popovich after arriving to the team in the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade last week.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com provided comments from DeRozan about getting to work with the five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Coach of the Year.

"There was just something about him from the way he ran his team, the way he coached, his credibility," he said. "Everything that stands out about Pop, you just have to love. So to have this opportunity to play with a legendary coach at this point in my career, I think it's one of those blessings that's in disguise because this is a cool moment to be with a guy like that."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Getting Traded Won't Stop Blake's Side Hustle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Getting Traded Won't Stop Blake's Side Hustle

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Owns C.J. on His Own Pod 💀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Owns C.J. on His Own Pod 💀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    DeRozan's Connection to Current Spurs

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    DeRozan's Connection to Current Spurs

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo

    Did Danny Green Hint at Manu Ginobili's Return?

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Did Danny Green Hint at Manu Ginobili's Return?

    Air Alamo
    via Air Alamo