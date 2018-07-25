DeMar DeRozan Says He's 'Always Been a Fan' of Spurs HC Gregg Popovich

Jason Miller/Getty Images

New San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan said he's "always been a fan" of head coach Gregg Popovich after arriving to the team in the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade last week.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com provided comments from DeRozan about getting to work with the five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Coach of the Year.

"There was just something about him from the way he ran his team, the way he coached, his credibility," he said. "Everything that stands out about Pop, you just have to love. So to have this opportunity to play with a legendary coach at this point in my career, I think it's one of those blessings that's in disguise because this is a cool moment to be with a guy like that."

