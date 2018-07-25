Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Could Play with LeBron James 'Without a Problem'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Fomer Sweden International Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks on prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the most self-confident athletes in all of sports, said Tuesday he's willing to help bolster the Los Angeles Lakers' roster around LeBron James.

"I did a lot of sport. Everything with ball, I'm phenomenal," Ibrahimovic said during an appearance on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption. "So if I played basket, I could play with LeBron, without a problem. And if they need help, I'll help them."

Zlatan, who possesses swingman size at 6'5", is enjoying a memorable debut campaign for the Galaxy with 12 goals in 15 MLS appearances. The longtime Swedish international told PTI he sees a lot of similarities between himself and the NBA's gold standard.

"I think him, as an athlete, he's amazing, what's he doing, the way he's doing it," Ibrahimovic said. "Because I see myself also being so big and move like a small ninja—what he does also."

The former Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United standout previously welcomed LeBron to L.A. by referring to himself as a god:

While the Lakers are seeking ways to improve James' supporting cast, it's unclear whether a locker room that already features Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley—not to mention LaVar Ball lurking around Lonzo Ball—could handle another free spirit like Ibra.

