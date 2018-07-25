Eagles Rumors: Carson Wentz Likely to Begin Camp on PUP List After Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz could open training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in December.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that using the PUP designation is the "most likely, cautious scenario" for Philly. The reigning Super Bowl champions could also keep Wentz on the active roster for him to practice on a limited basis, per Rapoport.

