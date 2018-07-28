Michael Porter Jr. and the NBA Rookies with Most to Prove in 2018-19

3 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

No prospect created more buzz and debate than Trae Young, who led the country in scoring and assists—only with the nation's highest usage rate, suspect physical tools and below-average athleticism.

Despite his individual achievements in college, the negatives led to some skepticism regarding his NBA potential. Some scouts said they wouldn't take him in the lottery after Oklahoma's loss to Rhode Island in the NCAA tournament.

Young will be looking to prove that his numbers weren't fluky and that he's skilled, quick and tough enough to beat NBA defenders with crafty ball-handling, passing and shot-making. He will want to show he can continue producing without a green light to take 30-footers early in the clock or 19.3 field-goal attempts per game.

"I'm getting guarded like nobody else in the country is being guarded, scouted on like no one else in the country is," Young said in February, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "It's a mystery coming out each and every game to try and figure out how a team is going to guard me and how I'm going to dictate how my team wins."

The specific concerns from a scouting perspective: Young's ability to separate one-on-one and finish around the trees. He made four jumpers all season that weren't threes, and he shot just 49.6 percent at the rim, per Synergy Sports.

Young also graded out in the 30th percentile defending pick-and-rolls, the 39th percentile defending off screens and the 41st percentile guarding in isolation. He will have something to prove on defense, where his effort and general ability have been questioned.